  • 2020 March 6 16:59

    Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant

    Korean Register (KR) has completed a comprehensive cyber security survey of the chemical/oil tanker SONGA HAWK and has certified the ship to be fully compliant in all areas, the very first ship to achieve the certification.
     
    Songa Shipmanagement manages and operates 18 chemical/oil tankers and five semi-submersible vessels. The company signed a cyber security contract (valid for five years) with KR in 2018, covering its fleet of 23 vessels.
     
    KR conducted a cyber security audit of Songa Shipmanagement and certified the company to be fully compliant in all areas in 2019, the first company to achieve this. Two years on from the original contract, SONGA HAWK, has now been certified as ship cyber security compliant by KR, successfully passing the inspection of 81 items in 18 categories including risk management, asset management, technical security and incident response and recovery.
     
    With this certification, Songa Shipmanagement and SONGA HAWK satisfy the international cyber security requirements as outlined by the IMO (International Maritime Organization), TMSA (Tanker Management and Self-Assessment) and SIRE (Ship Inspection Report Programme). KR will now inspect the other ships in Songa Shipmanagement’s fleet, testing their compliance, with a view to issuing further ship cyber security compliance certificates.
     
    In 2021, the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Resolution MSC.428 (98) will enter into force, which will increase demand for company and ship cyber risk management services.
     
     KR established its cyber security certification process in line with international security standards such as ISO 27001, IEC 62443, the NIST Framework, the IMO and BIMCO cyber security guidelines.
     
    Korean Register

    The Korean Register (KR) was established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,050 vessels totaling 68 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea with a network of 66 offices around the world. KR is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 80 countries around the world.

