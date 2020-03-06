2020 March 6 16:49

Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future

Gasum says it recently joined forces with ship design company Deltamarin and Wärtsilä, a leader in maritime technologies, for cleaner maritime transport.

Emissions from ships are sulfur oxides (SOx), oxides of nitrogen (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and carbon dioxide (CO2). These emissions are caused by ship fuels, but also to some extent by the type and design of the engine. SOx and PM emissions are also influenced also by the relative fuel sulfur content.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) ambitious GHG strategy calls for massive emission reductions by 2050. At the same time, the pace of digitalization is accelerating. This is why the companies are working together to show how they can help shipowners meet challenges, seize opportunities and contribute to saving the environment, all while keeping business profitable: Deltamarin offers future-proof design with high cargo capacity and low-energy consumption; Wärtsilä delivers next generation propulsion machinery solutions with future fuel flexibility; Gasum enables the transition to cleaner energy.

Sulphur oxides (Sox) are known to be harmful to people and the environment. Ship emissions are a significant source of SOx and they may cause respiratory difficulties and even lung disease. Sulphur in the atmosphere may also lead to acid rain harming species in forests and in the ocean. Inhabitants living close to ports and the sea are more vulnerable than others when it comes to sulfur from the shipping industry.

To protect people and various species, the global regulations for sulfur oxide emissions are becoming increasingly strict. From 1 January 2020, the limit for sulfur in the fuels of ships operating anywhere in the world will be 0.5% m/m (mass by mass). This will significantly benefit the environment and general health in the world through improved air quality.

Regulations for air emissions are established worldwide by the International Maritime Organization, as well as national and regional authorities.

Gasum is already supplying a wide range of ship operators with liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Choosing LNG is a decision for shipowners as well as the operators of a vessel. Charter companies also have a say in the transportation of goods and passengers in a cleaner and environmentally friendly manner. Already in the decision phase, Gasum may share its experience with shipbuilders and designers. This could be information regarding practical details or equipment, optimized design for smooth LNG bunkering operations, or the provision of information necessary for LNG availability and market prices.

LNG is the most environmentally friendly shipping fuel available and meets the requirements set by the Sulphur Directive for shipping as well as the stricter future limits set for emissions such as NOx, particulates and CO2.

Gasum is attracting increasing interest from the maritime segments regarding fuel and services. The company will continue to invest in the LNG supply chain and work together with maritime partners towards a cleaner future.