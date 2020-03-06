2020 March 6 16:13

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, has concluded an agreement with the Republic of the Philippines to construct two multi-role response vessels (MRRVs). These vessels will be built at Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works for completion and delivery in 2022, the company said in its release.

The MRRVs on order are vessels with length overall of approximately 94 meters. They also have a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots, and an endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles. Both vessels will be equipped with secured communication systems for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, helideck and a hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, and high-speed rubber boats. They will contribute significantly to enhancing speed of response to maritime accidents or crimes on the high seas.

The newly agreed MRRVs will be provided as a project financed by the Japanese government. The program corresponds to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and the Japanese government in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably the country's prowess in shipbuilding.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to build vessels for both domestic and overseas use that deliver superlative fuel efficiency and environmental performance and contribute to social and international safety and security. Working closely with its customers, the company will successively pursue resolution of a diverse range of navigational challenges.