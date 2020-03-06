2020 March 6 15:38

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y

In 2019, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

According to the statement, the decrease should be attributed to business decline in foreign trade markets dealing with the port’s key types of cargo: metal, coal and grain as well as to unfavorable weather conditions during the winter navigation season.

Handling of general cargo decreased by 16% to 151,000 tonnes. Transshipment of ferrous metal dropped by 36% to 71,000 tonnes while transshipment of big-bags and boxes grew by 14.5 % to 80,000 tonnes.

Transshipment of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 907,000 tonnes (-8%), transshipment of grain - 308,000 tonnes (-9%), ore – 53,000 tonnes (-33%), coal - 496,000 tonnes (-11%), furnace coke – 47,000 tonnes (this cargo was not handled in 2018).

In the reporting period, positive dynamics was demonstrated in the segment of liquid bulk cargo – up 28% to 96,000 tonnes.

Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 1,300 TEUs (2,800 tonnes), down 28%, year-on-year.

In January-December 2018, TagSCP handled 961,000 tonnes of export cargo and 70,500 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 125,200 tonnes. Exports and imports accounted for 83% and 6% of the company’s total throughput with domestic shipments making 11%.

In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 11,831 railcars and 296 vessels.

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2018, TSCP handled 1.25 million tonnes of cargo.