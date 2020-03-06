  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 6 15:38

    Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y

    In 2019, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

    According to the statement, the decrease should be attributed to business decline in foreign trade markets dealing with the port’s key types of cargo: metal, coal and grain as well as to unfavorable weather conditions during the winter navigation season.

    Handling of general cargo decreased by 16% to 151,000 tonnes. Transshipment of ferrous metal dropped by 36% to 71,000 tonnes while transshipment of big-bags and boxes grew by 14.5 % to 80,000 tonnes.

    Transshipment of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 907,000 tonnes (-8%), transshipment of grain - 308,000 tonnes (-9%), ore – 53,000 tonnes (-33%), coal - 496,000 tonnes (-11%), furnace coke – 47,000 tonnes (this cargo was not handled in 2018).

    In the reporting period, positive dynamics was demonstrated in the segment of liquid bulk cargo – up 28% to 96,000 tonnes.

    Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 1,300 TEUs (2,800 tonnes), down 28%, year-on-year.

    In January-December 2018, TagSCP handled 961,000 tonnes of export cargo and 70,500 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 125,200 tonnes. Exports and imports accounted for 83% and 6% of the company’s total throughput with domestic shipments making 11%.

    In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 11,831 railcars and 296 vessels.

    Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog.  The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2018, TSCP handled 1.25 million tonnes of cargo.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity
17:12 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from long-distance route
16:59 Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant
16:49 Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future
16:26 Baltic Sea Action Plan: New actions proposed during HELCOM stakeholder event
16:13 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines
16:03 Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships to be finalized by SSE Sub-Committee of IMO
15:38 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y
15:14 Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor orders arranging disinfection of ships arriving from Italy, Iran and S. Korea
14:51 Maritime security needs assessment in the Philippines
14:27 IMO finalizes draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships
14:05 Maritime security risk assessment promoted in the Caribbean
13:42 University of Turku and Meyer Turku increase collaboration in engineering
13:20 Thermal cameras start operating at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn
12:56 Acr4 class ships needed for transit on Northern Sea Route - Vyacheslav Ruksha
12:33 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2020 fell by 31% Y-o-Y to 2.53 million tonnes
12:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
11:44 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2020 grew by 18% Y-o-Y to 2.5 million tonnes
10:47 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:28 Aleksei Klyavin re-elected as President of Russian Chamber of Shipping
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea
09:51 Russian President approved “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035.”
09:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 06
09:44 Wärtsilä reorganises its Marine Business into three independent businesses
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.2% to $49.39, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.22% to $45.34
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 599 points

2020 March 5

18:03 TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
17:10 Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance
17:03 Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program
16:28 USCG suspends search for possible missing person
16:03 Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology
15:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:38 Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel
15:20 12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha
15:03 Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe
14:33 PaxOcean scores first newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean
14:03 MOL and DSME obtain AIP for design of FSRU "Cryo-Powered Regas" system
13:38 Container throughput of CTSP in 2019 grew by 5.1% to 758,610 TEUs
13:13 Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)
13:07 BC Ferries and Remontowa Shipbuilding contract for new ferry specifies Wärtsilä propulsion solution
12:51 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2020 grew by 15% to 489,000 tonnes
12:27 Maksim Sakharov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
12:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean ports to Colombia & South America West Coast
11:34 YugTrans 2020 Int'l Transport Forum to focus on metal transhipment capacities growth
11:06 Port of Valencia announces tender for the construction and operation of the new public passenger terminal
10:55 Underwater hydraulic facility in Eysk seaport transferred to Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch
10:50 CMA CGM to reorganize its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America
10:32 Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2020 fell by 37% to 743,000 tonnes
10:08 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.55% to $51.91, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.37% to $47.42
09:50 Rosmorport’s Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker sets records in northern latitudes
09:31 Port of Gdansk set new transshipment record in 2019
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 05
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 562 points

2020 March 4

18:07 Moin Container Terminal completes its first year of operations
17:27 HMM deploys underwater robots for hull cleaning