2020 March 6 15:14

Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor orders arranging disinfection of ships arriving from Italy, Iran and S. Korea

Further to the letter of 27 February 2020 (№ 02/3021-2020-27) “On the situation with coronavirus infection and further preventive measures”, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has ordered arranging disinfection of transport arriving from Italy, Iran and Korea in view of the aggravation of the virus expansion in the above mentioned countries, IAA PortNews learnt from Rospotrebnadzor.



The document provides no clarification of the disinfection procedure.



COVID-19 expansion began in China in December 2019. The case of coronavirus have been registered in more than 60 countries with the death toll having exceeded 3,200 out of over 94,000 infected people. Beyond China, the largest number of cases is registered in Italy, S. Korea and Iran.