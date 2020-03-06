2020 March 6 14:51

Maritime security needs assessment in the Philippines

Needs assessment missions are one of the ways in which IMO can support member States in effective implementation of IMO's maritime security measures, at the country's request. IMO says the Philippines is the first country in the ASEAN region to undergo an IMO security needs assessment. The intention is to enhance maritime security on a long-term basis and offer any needed capacity building.

The assessment took place in Manila (24 to 28 February) and included meetings with the Office of Transportation Security (OTS), Philippines Coast Guards (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippines Port Authority (PPA), and other structures involved in maritime and port security.

A visit to a port facility was also conducted to review the Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP) and port security regime, inspect physical security in place and interview the Port Facility Security Officer and other personnel.

The overall aim was to identify specific needs related to the implementation of relevant maritime security instruments, including specific requirements set out in SOLAS chapter XI-2 and the ISPS Code (policy/ governance/ operational/ physical security level) and address any gaps related to national organization, legislation and physical security and operational aspects. A road map was agreed for future activities.

Other States in the region have also expressed an interest in undergoing needs assessments and these are currently in the planning stages.