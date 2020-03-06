2020 March 6 14:27

IMO finalizes draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships

In addition to choosing cleaner, greener fuels, utilizing onshore power supply service (also known as "cold ironing", "alternative maritime power" and "shore-side electricity), is another solution to reduce air pollution and emissions from ships, as well as limiting local noise. IMO is addressing the need for global standards for the process of providing shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth, while its main and auxiliary engines are turned off. Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships are set to be finalized by the Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE), which meets this week (2-6 March).

Turning to passenger and crew safety matters, the Sub-Committee is expected to finalize draft amendments to the Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Code on ventilation requirements for survival craft and related draft amendments to the Revised recommendation on testing of life-saving appliances, to ensure a habitable environment is maintained in such survival craft.

The Sub-Committee is also working to prevent accidents related to lifting appliances and anchor handling winches, which have caused harm to operators and damage to ships, cargo, shore-based structures and subsea structures, as well as to the marine environment. The session is set to complete draft guidelines for lifting appliances, as well as draft guidelines for anchor handling winches. The guidelines will complement draft SOLAS regulations which are due to be submitted to the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) for approval and adoption.

On fire safety, the Sub-Committee will continue its work to minimize the incidence and consequences of fires on ro-ro passenger ships, following a number of serious accidents that occurred recently. The session is expected to further develop draft amendments to the SOLAS Convention and associated codes to enhance fire prevention, detection and extinction.

The SSE 7 meeting was opened by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim and is being chaired by Mr. Umut Senturk (Turkey).