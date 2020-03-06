2020 March 6 13:20

Thermal cameras start operating at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn

Port of Tallinn says it cares about the health of the passengers and therefore, as a preventive measure against coronavirus, thermal cameras to scan arriving passengers for fever will be used in passenger terminals A and D.

Thermal cameras will detect if the body temperature of the person is over 38 degrees Celsius, indicating that he has a fever. When such a person is found, he will be referred to a volunteer for health counseling present in the terminal. Person with above-average temperature will be given appropriate guidelines to follow.

Thermal cameras will start operating from 4th of March in A-terminal and from 5th of March in D-terminal and the monitoring will be conducted by Health Board.