2020 March 6 12:56

Acr4 class ships needed for transit on Northern Sea Route - Vyacheslav Ruksha

At least Acr4 class ships are needed for transit on the Northern Sea Route, Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom - Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, told in his interview with PortNews-TV at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.



“As for the international transit, I think it is the prospect for 2030 when we will show by an example of our cargo ... navigation stability. Then, others will probably catch up, though not quickly of course. As for the summer-autumn navigation, I expect the annual level of 3-5 million tonnes that can be achieved in the coming three-five years. But then again we will need at least Arc4 class ships of large capacity which are not that many in the world”, said Vyacheslav Ruksha.

