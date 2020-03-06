  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 6 12:33

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2020 fell by 31% Y-o-Y to 2.53 million tonnes

    In January-February 2020, port Kavkaz handled 2.253 million tonnes of cargo (-31%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility decreased 33% to 951,000 tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 51% to 335,000 tonnes while imports dropped by 31% to 11,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 40% to 1.224 million tonnes.

    Transshipment of oil products surged by 44% to 1.055 million tonnes, sulphur – by 77% to 195,000 tonnes while gran transshipment fell by 40% to 1.09 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 43% to 10,500 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz declined by 2% to 803 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

