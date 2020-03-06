-
2020 March 6 11:44
Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2020 grew by 18% Y-o-Y to 2.5 million tonnes
In January-February 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 2.5 million tonnes of cargo (+18%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.
According to the Harbour Master’s Office, unloading accounted for 1.9% of the throughput and totaled 47,700 tonnes (+65%, year-on-year). In the reporting period, loading totaled 2.503 million tonnes (+17%, year-on-year).
In the reporting period, transshipment of grain grew by 24% to 1.183 million tonnes, oil products - by 25% to 599,000 tonnes, coal – by 4% to 370,000 tonnes.
Turnover of vessels climbed by 17% with 640 units.
