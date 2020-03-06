2020 March 6 10:47

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Fluctuations of global oil prices are caused by news coming from Vienna. OPEC agreed to cut oil production to blunt coronavirus fallout.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $190 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $450 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $385 pmt (-$).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $320 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $290

- MGO - $448

- ULSFO 0,1% - $445

- VLSFO 0,5% - $415

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

