2020 March 6 10:28

Aleksei Klyavin re-elected as President of Russian Chamber of Shipping

Aleksei Klyavin has been re-elected as the President of Russian Chamber of Shipping for a 3-year period. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the decision was made at the general meeting of RCS members held on March 5, 2020.

Russian Chamber of Shipping was established through the merger of the Association of Shipping Companies and the Union of Russian Shipowners. The decision was made in 2013 to consolidate intellectual and administrative resources of Russia’s two leading ad hoc organizations. The newly established organization was renamed Russian Chamber of Shipping in 2014 and obtained the status of an all-Russian industrial association of employers in 2016.



The prime goals of the Russian Chamber of Shipping are to protect and promote the interests of its member organizations on both national and international levels as well as to improve the image of Russian shipping and facilitate development and modernization of Russia’s sea and river fleet.



Among the key activities of RCS is the creation of favorable conditions for the shipping business with unfailing respect for navigation and shipping safety standards.



As of today, RCS numbers 86 organizations of marine and river transport.