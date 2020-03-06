-
2020 March 6 12:09
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates applicable as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North European ports
Destination Range: To US East Coast, Gulf, West Coast ports (New York, Norfolk, Baltimore, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland)
Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: all types
