2020 March 6 10:09

CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Koper (Slovenia)

Destination Range: To East & West Mediterranean and Black Sea

Cargo: Dry only

Date of application: March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amount: EUR 25 per TEU

Payment : as per freight