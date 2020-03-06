-
CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea
CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From Koper (Slovenia)
Destination Range: To East & West Mediterranean and Black Sea
Cargo: Dry only
Date of application: March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Amount: EUR 25 per TEU
Payment : as per freight
