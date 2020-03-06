2020 March 6 09:51

Russian President approved “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035.”

Russia President Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035”, says the Kremlin.

The foundations of Russia’s state policy in the Arctic constitute a strategic planning document aimed at ensuring national security and have been drafted to protect the country’s national interests.

Russia’s main national interests in the Arctic are as follows: to ensure Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; preserve the Arctic as a territory of peace and stable mutually beneficial partnership; guarantee high living standards and prosperity for the population of the Russian Arctic; develop the Russian Arctic as a strategic resource base and use it rationally to speed up national economic growth; develop the Northern Sea Route as a globally competitive national transport corridor; and to protect the Arctic environment, the primordial homeland and the traditional way of life of the indigenous minorities in the Russian Arctic.

The document establishes the goals, main areas, tasks and mechanisms of implementing Russia’s state policy in the Arctic.

In addition, the document lists the main challenges in ensuring national security in the Arctic.

In February 2019, Vladimir Putin signed an order on the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East to be renamed the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and on assigning to it the additional functions of drafting state policy and carrying out legal regulation in the field developing the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.



The Basic Principles of the State Policy in the Arctic were approved by the Security Council of Russia in December 2019. The same month, RF Government approved the programme of the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) infrastructure until 2035.



