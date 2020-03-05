2020 March 5 17:31

CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Mediterranean (East & West Mediterranean), Adriatic, North Africa (Algeria, Tunisia & Libya) and Black Sea ports

Destination Range: To India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry only

Date of application: March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 200 per 20' | USD 200 per 40'