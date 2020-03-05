2020 March 5 17:10

Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance

In an important step in the modernisation of the Norwegian shelf operations, Aker BP and Framo have entered a long-term maintenance contract for seawater lift pumps where compensation is directly linked to facility uptime, effective from 5 March, the company said in its release.

In 2018, the two companies with technology company Cognite, embarked upon a digital pilot project for predictive maintenance of the seawater lift pumps on the Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen field. The pilot has been a resounding success.

The newly signed maintenance contract covers all the five field centres where Aker BP is operator.

The contract has a duration of six years, with an option for an additional six years and is a continuation of the pilot contract signed by Aker BP, pump supplier Framo and Cognite during ONS in 2018.

This marks a milestone as Aker BP and pump supplier Framo are now taking the digital pilot work a step further to a long-term collaboration through Aker BP’s smart contracts are performance-based model agreements, where compensation is determined by the systems’ reliability and performance.



Since the first smart contract was signed a year and a half ago, large volumes of data have been sent back to the mainland. This became the start of an entirely new collaboration with Aker BP, Framo and Cognite working together as a joint project team.

Digital dashboards have now been developed based on sensor data from Cognite Data Fusion (CDF) and algorithms from Framo. A dedicated incentive model has been negotiated around these elements.



Aker BP

Aker BP is a fully-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe. Aker BP has a balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company is headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo and has offices in Stavanger, Trondheim, Harstad and Sandnessjøen. The company has a total of appr 1700 employees.

Framo

Established in 1938 and is currently one of the world’s foremost suppliers of high-quality pump systems to both the global shipping and offshore industries. The company has a total of 1200 employees and has its headquarters at Askøy outside Bergen, along with eight branch offices. The supplier has local production of equipment at three different factories in the Bergen area.