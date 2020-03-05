2020 March 5 15:50

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

On 5 March 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Pola Yaroslava. It is the sixth ship in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



“The Pola Yaroslava is the 15th ship of Project RSD59 launched by our shipyard, – said Aleksandr Bulavin, Deputy General Director, Development, Krasnoye Sormovo. – The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently covers a period of three years. All in all, we are going to build 25 dry cargo carriers of this type with 14 of them having been contracted”.



According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water. Natalya Aleksandrova, Krasnoye Sormovo employee, acted as a godmother during the ceremony.



The Pola Yaroslava is built under the contract signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC in March 2019.



RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.