2020 March 5 16:28

USCG suspends search for possible missing person

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for a possible missing person in the Intracoastal Waterway.



Jewel Johnson’s 36-foot white trawling vessel, Poison, was found safely moored at mile marker 563.2 in the Intracoastal Waterway near Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, Tuesday.