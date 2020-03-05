2020 March 5 15:20

12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha

At least 12 powerful icebreakers are required to ensure year-round navigation on the eastward lanes of the Northern Sea Route, Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom - Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, told in his interview with PortNews-TV at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.



“To go eastwards on a daily service, we need at least twelve powerful icebreakers, with some of them to cover the Kara Sea and some to work on the eastern route. That only relates to the development rates of the Arctic icebreaking fleet”, said the Rosatom representative.

