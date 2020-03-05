2020 March 5 15:38

Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel

Volvo Penta says that a pair of tour boats owned and operated by Los Yámanas S.A., a company offering sea excursions in the Beagle Channel, are powered by Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS). Operating in one of the most remote parts of the world (a strait in Tierra del Fuego Archipelago on the extreme southern tip of South America between Chile and Argentina), the sightseeing boats enable thousands of tourists to experience the beauty of this unique region.

Tours start from Ushuaia, the capital of Tierra del Fuego – an island at the southern tip of South America. It’s long been known as the southernmost city on Earth and is one of Argentina’s top destinations. Passengers can expect to have a taste of the wild, including a trip to see the penguin colony at Martillo Island and take in the breathtaking beauty of Patagonia.



Los Yámanas has a fleet of four boats with capacities of up to 170 passengers. The boats are powered by Volvo Penta, with two catamarans powered by Volvo Penta IPS 900 packages, rating 3.

The Beagle Channel is named after HMS Beagle, the ship which carried Charles Darwin to the area in 1831. Darwin was amazed at the flora and fauna in the region and tourists still flock to see the marine birds and mammals that reside here. Protecting this environment is high on Los Yámanas’ priorities. The Volvo Penta IPS package delivers up to 30 percent lower fuel consumption and emissions than an inboard shaft. “This results in a reduced impact on the environment and that matters to us and the future of our business,” explains Moreno.

Volvo Penta IPS also reduces noise and vibration levels by up to 50 percent which is important when operating in marine mammal habitats. Low noise and vibration also mean that passengers have a more comfortable experience and can feel even closer to the stunning nature.



