2020 March 5 18:03

TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme

TechWorks Marine and ESA’s Phi-Lab have joined together to develop an innovative coastal monitoring solution – CoastEO, the company said in its release.

CoastEO will provide a seamless data collection method and information platform which facilitates easy access to in-situ coastal water measurements and associated validated EO information. The January 2020 kick-off meeting brought together a table of enthusiastic and innovative marine scientists, data analysts and forward thinking entrepreneurs.

Advances in sensor technology and the explosion of EO data in recent years offers a unique opportunity to develop cost-effective disruptive technologies and greatly advance our understanding of the coastal environment.

In partnership with ESA’s Phi-Lab, TechWorks Marine strive to develop an innovative and accessible solution to water monitoring quality in dynamic environments. The service will be developed under ESA’s Investing in Industrial Innovation (InCubed) programme, which specifically supports innovative commercial activities related to Earth Observation.