Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program

Great Lakes Stevedoring DBA Metro Ports has become a Green Marine participant by enrolling its Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor’s terminal into program, the company said in its release.

Green Marine is the leading environmental certification program for North America’smaritime transportation industry. The voluntary initiative strives to surpass regulatory requirements in measurable ways.

More than 140 companies from coast to coast in Canada and the United States are now participating in Green Marine. The program outlines a step-by-step template for port authorities, terminal operators, ship owners and shipyard managers to voluntarily and measurably reduce their environmental footprint. Green Marine addresses key environmental issues using 12 performance indicators that include lowering air emissions, minimizing community impacts and demonstrating environmental leadership.The Green Marine certification process is rigorous and transparent. Results are independently verified every two years.

AboutGreat Lakes Stevedoring DBA Metro Ports

Great Lakes Stevedoring DBA Metro Ports is the exclusive bulk stevedore at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. As a member of the Metro Ports family of terminals, it is an experienced terminal operator and stevedoring company with numerous locations throughout the United States.