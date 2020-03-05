2020 March 5 16:03

Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology

Teledyne Marine, an industry leader in subsea visualization technology and unmanned marine vehicles has released a new unmanned survey vessel – the TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, the company said in its release. The survey vessel will be equipped with Trimble's high-precision GNSS heading receiver and is compatible with Trimble® Marine Construction (TMC) software, enabling marine construction/dredging projects to run efficiently and be monitored in real time anywhere in the world.

THE TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, designed and manufactured by Teledyne Oceanscience, is a high-resolution shallow water hydrographic unmanned survey vehicle with the newly released Odom Hydrographic Echotrac E20 Singlebeam Echosounder and dual antenna Trimble BX992 GNSS heading receiver. Each sensor is integrated into a compact, portable and cost-effective package. The combination of Trimble's high-precision heading and positioning/guidance paired with Teledyne's accurate/precise sonars allow for best-in-class data collection under harsh conditions. Both sensors can also be removed and mounted on other watercraft and barges to maximize data collection capabilities. The data is remotely viewable in real time, giving the operator full control and confidence. The boat's small footprint allows access to areas that are simply too small, confined, or just unsafe for larger vessels.

