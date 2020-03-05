2020 March 5 14:33

PaxOcean scores first newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean

PaxOcean Group has signed a significant newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd., to construct a self-elevating platform (SEP) on 30 Jan 2020, the company said in its release.

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2022, the SEP is of a GustoMSC design, equipped with four tubular legs and four azimuth thrusters. It is fitted with a 1,600-tonne leg encircling crane, a large clear deck area of approximately 3,800 sqm, with accommodation designed for 80 persons.

About Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Japan, Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. is one of Japan’s leading general contractors, having 55-year experience in Singapore since 1964.



About PaxOcean

A subsidiary of Kuok Singapore Limited, PaxOcean owns and operates 6 shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia. First established in 2007 in Singapore, PaxOcean offers a wide range of services covering offshore engineering, rig building, ship and rig repair, maintenance and conversion.