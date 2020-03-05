2020 March 5 15:03

Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe

Maersk, a leading global integrated container logistics company, has recently started end-to-end cold chain logistics solution for its customers exporting grapes from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe, the company said in its release. With this new offering, Maersk is enabling the exporters from the region to supply high quality Indian grapes to global market and helping fetch higher returns for the farmer community in and around the Nashik district. Leveraging its variety of services throughout the supply chain, Maersk is improving the overall turnaround time to North Europe by 4 days.

Gearing up for the peak grape season and helping exporters based in Nashik, ‘The Grape Capital of India’, Maersk’s cold chain offerings go all the way from the packhouse of the exporters to the destination in North Europe. Maersk is thus being the one-stop-shop for its customers by offering booking management, transportation including land-based and ocean logistics and customs clearance. The movement of grapes is being done in refrigerated containers (Reefers) with Remote Container Management solution ‘Captain Peter’ that monitors atmospheric conditions inside the container and provides visibility of the same to the customers. Maersk is also deploying a Reefer technician to overlook contingencies throughout the journey.



By providing end-to-end solutions, Maersk allows the exporters to initiate bookings in the easiest manner possible – even through WhatsApp and Emails. From there on, the teams at Maersk take over and ensure that every step in the long journey is taken care of. Ultimately, by consolidating the entire journey, Maersk is not only able to cut down on the total time required for taking the cargo of grapes from Nashik to North Europe but also add reliability in preserving quality of the produce. With the elimination of intermediaries, the effective cost of logistics is brought down making it a win-win situation for Maersk, the exporters and their customers.



Maersk aims at expanding its end to end cold chain solutions across the country to tap in all the seasonal exports to eventually enable trade for the agro-based industry from India.

