Container throughput of CTSP in 2019 grew by 5.1% to 758,610 TEUs

In 2019, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) handled 758,610 TEUs, that exceeds the result of 2018 by 5.1%, the company says in a press release.

Imports grew by 6.1%, year-on-year, to 369,650 TEUs including 82,980 TEUs of loaded reefer containers. Exports totaled 388,960 TEUs, 4.1% more than in 2018.

In the reporting period, the terminal continued cooperation with the world’s leading container lines. In 2019, CTSP registered 483 calls with average ship load of 1,571 TEUs.

Shipments by railway transport accounted for 22.7% of the total throughput due to the well developed railway infrastructure.

In 2019, CTSP retained its throughput leadership among container terminals of Russia. The terminal’s market share in the ports of Russia made 14%, in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga – 33%.

