2020 March 5 13:07

BC Ferries and Remontowa Shipbuilding contract for new ferry specifies Wärtsilä propulsion solution

The technology group Wärtsilä has again been selected to provide an integrated system consisting of the LNG plant, dual-fuel engines, and electrical propulsion system for the latest addition to Vancouver, Canada based BC Ferries’ series of Salish Class vessels, the company said in its release. Three similar ferries, all operating on Wärtsilä engines fuelled by LNG, have already been delivered. As with the previous three ferries, Remontowa Shipbuilding (RSB), located in Gdansk, Poland, will also build this latest ship. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in January 2020.



The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, operating on LNG fuel, a Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, and the Wärtsilä Low Loss Concept (LLC). The LLC is a power distribution system that delivers higher efficiency, less weight and volume, and high system redundancy. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in Q3 this year.

The 107 metres long Salish Class ferries are designed to carry 600 passengers and crew, and up to 138 vehicles. They serve routes between the city of Vancouver and ports on Vancouver Island. In addition to the equipment for these vessels, Wärtsilä also upgraded two of BC Ferries’ larger Spirit Class vessels to LNG fuelled operation. This work was carried out in 2018.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.