-
2020 March 5 13:13
Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)
Global oil prices are growing amid expectation of OPEC+ decision and USA measures to fight coronavirus.
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $255 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $550 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $430.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $278
- VLSFO 0,5% - $440
- MGO - $454
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.