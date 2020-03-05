  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 5 13:13

    Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)

    Global oil prices are growing amid expectation of OPEC+ decision and USA measures to fight coronavirus.

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $255 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $550 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $430.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $278
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $440
    - MGO - $454

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)
