2020 March 5 12:51

Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2020 grew by 15% to 489,000 tonnes

In January-February 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 489,000 tonnes of cargo (+15%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 192,000 tonnes, grain – by 17% to 159,000 tonnes, coal – by 29% to 106,000 tonnes while transshipment of ferrous metal fell y 6% to 22,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 15% to 319,000, short-sea traffic – by 19% to 167,000, imports plunged three times to 3,000 tonnes.



In the two-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 126 arrivals and 124 departures including port fleet vessels versus 113 arrivals and 97 departures in January-February 2019.