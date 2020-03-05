2020 March 5 12:27

Maksim Sakharov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group

The FESCO Transportation has announced the appointment of Maksim Sakharov as the Group’s President effective from 6 March 2020. Maksim Sakharov, previously Vice President, Finance, will replace Aleksandrs Isurins, who is stepping down as the Group’s President and leaving FESCO.



He started working for FESCO as an economist in 2005. He was promoted to the position of Director of the Department of Planning and Reporting, then Director of Operational Efficiency and Business Analysis, then Vice President, Finance.

Maxim Sakharov graduated from the Far Eastern National University where he majored in World Economy, as well as the Higher School of International Business of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

The position of Vice President, Finance will be held by Leonid Zvyagintsev, previously heading the Department of Corporate Financing. He has been with FESCO from 2007.



FESCO Group, whose parent company is Far East Shipping Company (FESCO) is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and Russkaya Troyka (75% minus one share) brands. FESCO operates a fleet of 14 thousand units of rolling stock, including 5 thousand container platforms, and 40 thousand containers as well. FESCO has a fleet of 20 vessels.