2020 March 5 11:34

YugTrans 2020 Int'l Transport Forum to focus on metal transhipment capacities growth

From year to year, the freight transportation market gives a variety of transhipment indicators - we are either growing or falling. YugTrans experts have repeatedly pointed out the lack of transhipment facilities in Russia. Therefore, the fact that the terminal infrastructure is being modernized little by little, new projects are appearing, which means that in case of growth we will be ready to digest it, cannot but rejoice. At the YugTrans-2020 forum, experts will discuss the state-of-the-art facilities.



Including the latest version of the project of the state port in Taman, within the framework of which it is planned to build a terminal for 9 million tons of metallurgical cargo from MC METALLOINVEST.

Of course, there are always enough problems in the market. Despite the fact that the total cargo turnover of the seaports of the Russian Federation even grew slightly (by 2.9 per cent) in 2019, amounting to 840.3 million tons, transhipment of ferrous metals in Russian ports decreased by 12.6 per cent - they accounted for only 26.7 million tons.



By the end of February 2020, non-ferrous metals, following other types of cargo, also showed negative dynamics amid falling global stock market indices due to an increase in the incidence of new coronavirus in China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, which naturally strengthened fears of the influence of this factor on the global and Russian economies. The media said that “the growing concern over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic is increasingly affecting the non-ferrous metals sector,” Daniel Bean, an economist at ANZ Research, said in a note.



However, in the past year, there was a global drop in demand and unfavourable pricing conditions. Nevertheless, growth in demand in the domestic market, including through national projects, experts hope, in the coming year will be able to help domestic metallurgy. The same “Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure”, which provides for the construction of bridge crossings, port facilities, railways, is associated both with the demand for steel products and with the expansion of transport opportunities in the direction of export markets.



More information about the prospects is available at the YugTrans transport forum April 2 - 3, 2020.

Among the participants of the forum are the following companies: MC Sibanthracite, MC METALLOINVEST, Rusagrotrans, Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Rosmorport”, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, T.A. MANAGEMENT, TransContainer, Federal Freight Company, PUL Trans, Eurosib-Transport Systems, IPP, Asket Shipping Azov, Rivest-Trans-Service, Institute Stroyproekt, Mosfracht, Novmortrans, ZPMC, Rusmarine and other companies.



Major events are scheduled for April 2 - a conference on various issues of the transport and logistics business will be held at the Kempinski Grand Hotel congress centre. After an extended discussion, an evening reception, Black Sea Gala Dinner, will take place.



On April 3, forum participants will have a professional excursion to the deep-water container and grain berths of Delo Group. And also - a sightseeing tour of the Black Sea sights and the Business & Gastronomy program - a shirt-sleeve meeting which includes tasting of local specialities.



We invite you to take part in the work of 16th International Transport Forum "YugTrans" - merging of the businesses of the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian regions!



