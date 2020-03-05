-
2020 March 5 12:05
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean ports to Colombia & South America West Coast
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective:
From Spanish base ports to: 20FT 40FT
Cartagena EUR 850 EUR 1,600
Barranquilla EUR 1,200 EUR 2,375
Santa Marta EUR 1,275 EUR 2,425
San Antonio EUR 975 EUR 1,950
Callao EUR 975 EUR 1,950
Guayaquil EUR 975 EUR 1,950
Buenaventura EUR 1,025 EUR 2,050
Turbo EUR 1,125 EUR 2,200
From Italian base ports to: 20FT 40FT
Cartagena EUR 850 EUR 1,600
Barranquilla EUR 1,200 EUR 2,375
Santa Marta EUR 1,275 EUR 2,425
San Antonio EUR 825 EUR 1,650
Callao EUR 825 EUR 1,650
Guayaquil EUR 825 EUR 1,650
Buenaventura EUR 875 EUR 1,750
Turbo EUR 1,125 EUR 2,200
These new rates include an increase of EUR 100/TEU compared to previous FAK announcement.
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From West Mediterranean ports including Portugal
Destination Range: To Colombia & South America West Coast
Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: All (except Reefer)
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM