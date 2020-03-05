2020 March 5 12:05

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean ports to Colombia & South America West Coast

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective:

From Spanish base ports to: 20FT 40FT

Cartagena EUR 850 EUR 1,600

Barranquilla EUR 1,200 EUR 2,375

Santa Marta EUR 1,275 EUR 2,425

San Antonio EUR 975 EUR 1,950

Callao EUR 975 EUR 1,950

Guayaquil EUR 975 EUR 1,950

Buenaventura EUR 1,025 EUR 2,050

Turbo EUR 1,125 EUR 2,200

From Italian base ports to: 20FT 40FT

Cartagena EUR 850 EUR 1,600

Barranquilla EUR 1,200 EUR 2,375

Santa Marta EUR 1,275 EUR 2,425

San Antonio EUR 825 EUR 1,650

Callao EUR 825 EUR 1,650

Guayaquil EUR 825 EUR 1,650

Buenaventura EUR 875 EUR 1,750

Turbo EUR 1,125 EUR 2,200

These new rates include an increase of EUR 100/TEU compared to previous FAK announcement.

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From West Mediterranean ports including Portugal

Destination Range: To Colombia & South America West Coast

Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: All (except Reefer)