2020 March 5 10:50

CMA CGM to reorganize its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America

CMA CGM announces the reorganization of its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America, effective March 2020.

The new rotation will concentrate on our hub ports of Algeciras and Tangiers from where connections to and from Mediterranean ports will be made with our extensive inhouse mother & feedering network.

SIRIUS new features are the following:

The weekly service will be maintained with 6 vessels (of which 2 operated by CMA CGM) instead of the current 7;

Mediterranean ports are served in relay with connecting services retaining competitive transit times;

Service for River Plate ports is maintained in relay with competitive transit times offered by using CMA CGM’s sister company MERCOSUL services;

These changes will be effective southbound after the sailing of the m/v "Maersk Lamanai" departing Genoa on March 29th, 2020 and Valencia on April 1st, 2020, and northbound after the sailing of the m/v "Maersk Lamanai" ex Itaguai on March 11th, 2020.