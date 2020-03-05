2020 March 5 10:55

Underwater hydraulic facility in Eysk seaport transferred to Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch

Pursuant to Resolution No. 23-779-r of November 28, 2019 taken by Russia’s Federal Agency for Property Management Territorial Division in Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygeya, an underwater hydraulic facility in the seaport of Eysk was assigned for FSUE “Rosmorport” on the basis of the right of economic management and under FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 503 of December 12, 2019, the facility was placed under economic management of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch, Rosmorport says in a press release.

This underwater hydraulic facility, the location of which coincides with the boundaries of the water area section – the Inner Harbor of the seaport of Eysk, has the depth of 4.2-5 meters and the space of 0.528 square kilometers. The facility is designed for safe mooring, navigation and maneuvering of vessels moving to the berths in the Inner Harbor of the seaport of Eysk.

Subject to a project for carrying out dredging operations on the approach channel and the water area of the seaport of Eysk for the period of 2018-2019 every year dredging operations have been executed at the facility in order to support navigation depths. Based on the project sediment indicators every year a total of 100.000 cubic meters of soil have been excavated during the dredging operations.