2020 March 5 10:32

Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2020 fell by 37% to 743,000 tonnes

In January-February 2020, seaport of Azov handled 743,000 tonnes of cargo, down 37%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 36% to 743,000 tonnes.

Imports grew by 42% to 54,000, exports fell 40% to 459,000, short-sea traffic – by 35% to 230,000 tones with not transit cargo handled in the reporting period.



In January-February 2020, transshipment of grain fell by 27% to 531,000 tonnes, coal transshipment sank 4.1 times to 76,000 tonnes, while transshipment of oil products climbed by 1% to 75,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 224 arrivals and 221 departures versus 322 arrivals and 330 departures in January-February 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.