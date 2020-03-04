  The version for the print

    Investment in Gothenburg Port Line continues

    Sweden has an ambitious climate target for the transport sector - by 2030, emissions from domestic transport will be reduced by at least 70%, APM Terminals said in its release. A single freight train can replace more than 30 trucks, generating large environmental benefits. A prerequisite for being able to transport more goods via the railroad to Gothenburg is the continued expansion of the Gothenburg Port Line, one of Sweden's most important railway links.

    The almost 10 km line is today a single-track line with too low of a standard to meet future traffic needs. An expansion of the Port Line to double-track is required to increase both the amount of rail traffic and the total amount of freight traffic.

    Recently, construction of the final stage began, which is the 1.9-kilometer-long stretch between Eriksberg and Pölsebo. The new section opens for traffic in 2023.

    - The Gothenburg Port Line is currently serviced by approximately 80 trains per day and theoretically enables freight traffic of 200-240 trains per day when the reconstruction is complete, says Patrik Benrick, Senior Investigation Director at the Swedish Transport Administration.

    In addition to the development of tracks and other infrastructure, continuous improvement work is ongoing to exploit the opportunities that already exist, and to create even better conditions for the transition to more rail traffic.

    - Together with our partners, we help customers to find the best train solution for their business and we constantly work to improve and develop existing solutions. It involves physical improvements such as more departures and longer trains, but also improvements in information exchange and other things that simplify transport by freight train, says Svante Altås, Business Developer at APM Terminals Gothenburg.

