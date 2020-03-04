2020 March 4 17:08

Nobel Brothers Shipyard to build crab catcher for Aqua-Invest

On 4 March 2020, Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region) and Aqua-Invest LLC (Nakhodka) signed a contract on construction of a new crab catching ship, says press center of the Kalashnikov Concern.



The ship is intended for catching, storing and transportation of live crab. The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas for investment purposes. The auctions were held by Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) in October 2019.



The 57.7-meter long and 12.6-meter wide ship with 1,620 kW main engine will be built under the supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. The delivery is scheduled for 2022.

Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 500 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts.