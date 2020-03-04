2020 March 4 16:05

CMA CGM launches a complete package of high value-added services

CMA CGM launches CMA CGM+, a range of solutions that complement its traditional maritime transport and logistics services, the company said in its release. Equipped with this comprehensive range of products and services, the Group aims to provide customised solutions to meet all customer expectations: whether it be to protect their cargo or grow their business, CMA CGM+ is specifically designed to address their needs.

Within this range of CMA CGM+ solutions, CMA CGM has assembled two main types of products and services that meet the service quality and growth objectives of the Group's customers, CARE and BOOST.

CARE, products designed to protect customers’ business:

Guarantee: SERENITY cargo value guarantee, SERENITY container guarantee, COLD TREATMENT guarante

Security: BARLOCK security device

Cargo: CLIMACTIVE controlled atmosphere, REEFLEX liquid-ready, PHARMA reefer division, AQUAVIVA seafood solution, CONTAINER humidity control, CONTAINER garment-ready, CONTAINER grade selection

BOOST, products designed to expand customers’ business:

Trade: SHIPFIN trade finance and NETWORKING intermediation services

Visibility: TRAXENS smart container

Documentation: BILL OF LADING paperless

Logistics: end-to-end services

SERENITY container guarantee joins CMA CGM+

For the launch of CMA CGM+, CMA CGM is also introducing a new service to cover container damage: SERENITY container guarantee . This service limits container repair costs when unforeseen damages occur.