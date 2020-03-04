  The version for the print

    Abu Dhabi Ports collaborates with Robert Allan Ltd. to develop the world’s first unmanned autonomous commercial tugboats

    Abu Dhabi Ports announced its collaboration with a global commercial vessel designer and tugboat leader, Robert Allan Ltd., to develop the world’s first fully unmanned autonomous commercial marine tugs.

    Once developed, the tugs will join SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ maritime service arm, which maintains an expanding fleet of world-class service vessels. One of the primary advantages of the innovative design includes greater capability, as shifting the human element from on-board to onshore, will allow such vessels to operate in far more adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, the new technology will help increase efficiency and enhance operational safety.

    Abu Dhabi Ports will work closely with one of Canada’s oldest privately-owned Naval Architectural and Marine Engineering firms on the research and development of remotely controlled marine tugs that will be fully unmanned and be able to operate within a wide spectrum of autonomy.

    The two entities have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect at the International Maritime Organization gathering in London.

    His Excellency Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports said: “In line with our leadership’s guidance, this agreement marks a milestone in our digital transformation, and confirms our commitment to ensure the Emirate of Abu Dhabi strengthens its reputation as a leading centre for digital innovation regionally and globally. It’s a top priority for Abu Dhabi Ports to lead the charge towards digitalising the region’s maritime operations, and we are committed to providing a pioneering model for the sector. Adopting digital solutions and keeping up with the changing demands of global trade have proven to be key drivers for economic growth and are integral towards achieving our goal of being a smart port.

    “Developing solutions and building strategic partnerships with industry experts will help achieve a paradigm shift in maritime operations worldwide, and globally in line with the directives of the leadership."

    Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports Group CEO, said: “Our cooperation with Robert Allan to develop a new generation of tugboats equipped with superior capabilities and modern technologies, reflects our commitment to ensuring that the infrastructure at Abu Dhabi Ports is at the cutting edge. We are engaged to provide smart and innovative digital solutions to the marine trade and port community, and to our valued customers. This agreement marks another qualitative addition to our digital armoury that will enhance performance efficiency, productivity, transparency, and safety, as well as reduce costs. Continuing our investment in technology and advanced infrastructure ensures the growth and sustainability of our business and increases our contribution towards the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy.”

    Commenting on the MoU, Mike Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of Robert Allan Ltd., said: “We are excited to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Ports in this initiative, which provides us with an optimal opportunity to develop the world’s first fleet of remotely-operated tugboats for the commercial sector. The unique aspect of this project is the active participation of all the various stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, which should ensure that we can progress smoothly from construction of the vessels to commercial operations.”

    “Robert Allan Ltd. has been working on solutions to the technical challenges of an unmanned tugboat for several years now, but we were somewhat stalled in progressing to a commercial construction without an opportunity like this with Abu Dhabi Ports.”

    UAE, Abu Dhabi headquartered company Abu Dhabi Ports established in 2006 owns, manages and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea, contributing 3.6% of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP growth and 2.2% to UAE non-oil GDP.

2020 March 4

18:07 Moin Container Terminal completes its first year of operations
17:27 HMM deploys underwater robots for hull cleaning
17:16 Investment in Gothenburg Port Line continues
17:12 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Caribbean, Central America, South America East & West Coasts
17:08 Nobel Brothers Shipyard to build crab catcher for Aqua-Invest
16:05 CMA CGM launches a complete package of high value-added services
15:45 Yilport Holding takes over Taranto container terminal
13:49 Optimarin and SunRui join hands to deliver ‘one stop shop’ for shipowners with diverse fleets
12:09 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of spread of the coronavirus disease
11:42 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2020 fell by 10% to 184,500 tonnes
11:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from Turkey and Novorossiysk (Russia) to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Middle East
09:49 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:28 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.6% to $52.69, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.63% to $47.95
09:26 Neuer Hafen in Bremerhaven to be deepend in time
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is down to 549 points

2020 March 3

18:37 Yilport Holding appoints Ian James as new COO
18:16 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to South East India & Sri Lanka
17:55 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo vessel of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
17:36 Torqeedo supplies electric propulsion for new French hydrographic boat
17:21 Russian Crab Group signs contracts on construction of 10 crab catching ships
17:14 S Walsh & Sons order pusher tug from Concordia Damen
17:12 MacGregor secures deck machinery and cargo handling solution contract for the US Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter programme
17:06 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to Red Sea
17:02 Skoon Energy and the Port of Amsterdam launch floating battery service
16:58 Implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation of limits sulphur in ships fuel oil enhances from 1 March 2020
16:40 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
16:13 ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Rail)
15:50 SMM 2020 to focus on maritime security and defense
15:26 AS Tallink Grupp published statistics for February 2020
15:04 Wärtsilä and partners to pursue greater fuel efficiency in major EU-funded project
14:29 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2M’2020 fell by 41.2% YoY to 818,040 tonnes
14:07 Bunker prices have plunged at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:44 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2020 declined by 0.2% YoY to 10.48 million tonnes
13:20 Wärtsilä to supply cargo handling system for a new 18,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel
13:01 Glavgosexpertiza approved adjusted design documentation for reconstruction of marine terminal in Alupka
12:38 First batch of grain shipped from Zarubino port, key point of Primorye 2 corridor
12:05 DNV GL launches venture fund inspired by “decade of transformations”
11:59 BC Ferries reveals names of two new Damen-built vessels in Victoria naming ceremony
11:42 Russian Railways cuts down tariffs for transportation of export heating coal
11:11 Draft Convention on International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation includes all proposals of Russia
10:50 Crew of LLS Alexander Otrakovsky conducted training in Barents Sea
10:29 DNV GL appoints new Chief Financial Officer
10:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 03
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.79% to $52.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.1% to $47.75
09:38 Ivan Antonov minesweeper of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 539 points

2020 March 2

18:05 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Far East
17:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
16:30 Phillips 66 and Trafigura form joint venture to develop deepwater port
16:13 Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 certified for installation on Chinese-flagged vessels
16:05 MSC Cruises' cruise ship given 'clean bill of health'
15:48 Bawat's BWTS receives USCG type approval
15:44 Jumbo Shipping secures contract with DEME Offshore on Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project
15:21 BPA: Coronavirus funding needed to keep Britain safe and trade flowing
14:40 RF President signs amendments into MSC’s Article 4 on involvement of foreign-flagged ships
14:01 Europe’s largest green hydrogen project starts in Groningen
13:37 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,205 in RF spot market