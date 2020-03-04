2020 March 4 11:42

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2020 fell by 10% to 184,500 tonnes

In January-February 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 184,500 tonnes, down 10%, year-on-year (vs 204,800 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 161,700 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 19,400 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations decreased from 544 to 526.