2020 March 4 12:09

Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of spread of the coronavirus disease

Since 24 January 2020, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore ( MPA ) has implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including ferry and cruise terminals, PSA terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travellers. MPA has also put up health advisories at the sea checkpoints to inform travellers and ship crew on the precautionary measures to take when travelling, as well as to remain vigilant and adopt good hygiene practices.

In line with Singapore Ministry of Health’s (MOH) press releases dated 31 January 2020 ( ANNEX A ), 25 February 2020 ( ANNEX B ), and 03 March 2020 ( ANNEX C ), the MPA will extend the precautionary measures to include the following :

a. All arriving vessels with crew/passengers with recent travel history to mainland China, Iran, northern Italy 1 or the Republic of Korea in the past 14 days; and

b. All arriving vessels that have called at ports in mainland China, Iran, northern Italy 2 or the Republic of Korea in the past 14 days .

Ships can continue to berth at terminals to carry out operations.

Refers to the 8 administrative regions in northern Italy: Aosta Valley, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Emilia - Romagna, Veneto, Friuli - Venezia Giulia and Trentino - Alto Adige/Südtirol.

Refers to the ports located in the 8 administrative regions in northern Italy: Marina di Carrara, La Spezia, Genoa, Savona, Ravenna, Porto Levante, Chioggia, Venice, Porto Nogaro, Monfalcone and Trieste.

MPA advises the shipping communi ty to adhere closely to the health advisory in ANNEX D . The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Port Health requires the following vessels to submit the Maritime Declaration of Health Form:

a. All arriving passenger ships (with the exception of ferries operated by MPA - licenced regional ferry service operators) ; or

b. All arriving vessels with crew/passengers with recent travel history to mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or the Republic of Korea in the past 14 days; or c. All arriving vessels that have called at ports in mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or the Republic of Korea in the past 14 days.

MPA also urges all crew members onboard to have their temperature taken twice daily. There are also guidelines on how to isolate unwell crew and passengers. For guidance on the disinfection protocols of common areas and rooms in the vessel, please refer to the NEA’s website for the Interim Guidelines for Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection of Areas Exposed to Confirmed Case(s) of COVID - 19 in Non - Healthcare Premises, and the Interim Guidelines for Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection of Premises with Transient Exposure to Confirmed Case(s) of COVID - 19, if needed. If any of their crew or passengers are unwell, they should report the incident to the Marine Safety Control Centre.

Managers/supervisors of terminal operators, agents, contractors and service providers are to take note of the health advisory in ANNEX E and bring it to the attention of staff who are required to work on board ships.

Ship owners, managers, operators , agents and masters of Singapore - registered vessels should monitor the health of their crew closely. Masters of such vessels are required to report to their company, MPA and destination port authorities, if their crew are unwell, experience respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, runny nose, shortness of breath) or feel feverish. They should also make the necessary arrangements to seek medical attention.

Since 08 February 2020, 2359hrs, cruise and ferry terminal operators have implemented centralised outbound temperature screening for departing passengers. This is an additional precautionary m easure by the terminal operators to ensure the health and safety of all passengers and crew.

Cruise and ferry operators have also stepped up their cleaning and disinfection regime on board the cruise ships and ferries, especiall y in common or public areas to help prevent the widespread transmission of COVID - 19.

PSA and Jurong Port are also taking precautionary measures for employees returning to Singapore. Some of these measures include allowing eligible staff to telecommut e and providing frontline staff with paid Leave of Absence where they are unable to work remotely.

This circular supersedes Port Marine Circular No. 07 of 2020.