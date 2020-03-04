2020 March 4 11:09

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond April 30th, 2020:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North West India & Pakistan (direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond April 30th, 2020

Amounts: USD 1,175 per 20’ST / USD 1,325 per 40’ST / USD 1,325 per 40’HC