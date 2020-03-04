2020 March 4 10:09

CMA CGM announces PSS from Turkey and Novorossiysk (Russia) to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Middle East

The Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Novorossiysk (Russia) and all Turkey ports

Destination Range: To India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & the Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Djibouti, Sudan, Jordan)

Cargo: Dry only

Date of application: March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports)

Amounts: USD 200 per 20' | USD 200 per 40'