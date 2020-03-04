2020 March 4 09:49

Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices slumped on February 28 amid the news on further spread of Coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in the world. However, the prices are currently retrieving the loss of the previous week.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $185 pmt (-$10).

Average price of MGO - $465 pmt (-$25).

Average price of ULSFO - $385 pmt (-$45).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $330 pmt (-$40).

Bunker prices increased at the port of Rotterdam by $6 on the average.

- IFO-380 НS - $300

- MGO - $454

- ULSFO 0,1% - $420

- VLSFO 0,5% - $385

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.