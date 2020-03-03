2020 March 3 17:12

MacGregor secures deck machinery and cargo handling solution contract for the US Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter programme

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from VT Halter Marine Inc to supply deck machinery and cargo handling equipment to the US Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programme. The order is booked into Cargotec’s fourth quarter 2019 order intake, with delivery planned to take place in Q3 2021, the company said in its release.

Scope of supply comprises anchor windlass, mooring winches and capstans, main towing winch, offshore cranes, oceanographic winch, hanger overhead crane and cargo access equipment. The contract also provides for two further options for delivery to a second PSC in 2025, and the third vessel in late 2027.



The Polar Security Cutter programme (PSC) is planned to replace the United States Coast Guard's existing fleet of icebreakers. The new fleet will allow the USCG to perform missions in the Arctic region, including defence and readiness operations, research assignments, search, rescue and logistic support and vessel escort.

The PSC will provide accommodation for 186 crew, scientists and others as part of the mission packages, with a capability to break through two metres of ice and operate for 80 days without replenishment.



