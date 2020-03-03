2020 March 3 17:21

Russian Crab Group signs contracts on construction of 10 crab catching ships

Russian Crab Group says it has signed contracts with Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) and Okskaya Shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) on construction of crab catching ships.

Between 2020 and 2024, Russian Crab Group is to get 10 ships of two types. Under the contracts, Onezhsky Shipyard is to build seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab while Okskaya Shipyard is to build three crab processing ships equipped with plants for freezing live and boiled crab.

The construction of one unit in a small-size series is estimated at about RUB 1.5 billion.

All the ships will be built to the design of Damen Shipyards Group.

The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group earlier acquired 10 crab lots.

The company is going to build larger ships than required by the basic terms of the auction, - comments Dmitry Trubnikov, General Director of Russian Crab Group. – Those ships will be more durable, spacious and efficient. They will meet all the up-to-date requirements applicable to crab catching ships. This approach will let extend the endurance period, increase the amount and the quality of product carried by ships, which is crucial for the company, improve working conditions and safety of work for the crews”.

New ships of both types will have a length of over 57 meters and width of about 13 meters allowing for accommodation of 20 to 32 crew members.

The ships will be equipped with twice as many traps to guarantee maximum catch and complete loading of the holds, state-of-the-art engines with low fuel consumption and low pollution level, standby system of electric propulsion to keep moving in the sea in case of main engine interruption. The ships’ modern processing plants will have an output capacity of up to 15 tonnes of product per day.

A number of innovative solutions will be applied in the course of construction.

Russian Crab Group was established in 2018 in Vladivostok. The company’s fleet currently numbers 12 ships.

Particulars of Project 5712LS ships for catching and transportation of live crab: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes.

Particulars of Project 5712Р ships for crab processing: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 32, finished-product output – 15 tonnes, freezing hold – 500 cbm.