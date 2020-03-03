2020 March 3 18:37

Yilport Holding appoints Ian James as new COO

Yilport Holding, a Yildirim Group subsidiary, announced the appointment of Mr. Ian James as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 2, 2020, the company said in its release.



Before joining Yilport, Ian James was the Group CEO of MMC Ports, Malaysia’s largest port group where he oversaw 5 terminals in Malaysia. In addition to his executive position, Mr. James held directorships in all the companies under his purview at MMC Ports.



Mr. James has in-depth knowledge of terminal operations and the wider transportation sector, having held senior roles in liner shipping companies namely United Arab Shipping Company as well as the logistic company DB Schenker. Ian James is a master mariner and has a Master of Science (MSc) in International Transport from the University of Wales College of Cardiff.



