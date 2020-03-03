2020 March 3 17:02

Skoon Energy and the Port of Amsterdam launch floating battery service

Skoon Energy and the Port of Amsterdam have launched a floating battery service to bring mobile stored power into the port and inner city of Amsterdam, the company said in its release. The battery, which is placed on a barge and powered by local, renewable energy, will help balance the electricity grid. Because it is placed on a barge, the battery can deliver electricity anyplace close to water. Skoon operates a platform that enables mobile battery sharing to optimize the economics for battery owners and user. This concept of battery sharing facilitates all services for energy users who are in temporary need of electricity.

In April and May, the number of river cruise calls is at its peak, due to the flower field season. Current grid connections do not provide sufficient capacity to meet the vessels’ power demand. Consequently, some of them run diesel generators to generate power whilst moored. This leads to noise pollution and additional harmful emissions in the centre of Amsterdam.

The floating battery is silent and supplies green energy. The battery will be charged from renewable energy sources, such as Windpark Ruigoord, solar panels from rooftops in the port area and energy from biomass by waste-to-energy company AEB.

The floating battery will be on the barge for six months. It will support river cruise vessels two weeks per month. During the other two weeks, the battery will be utilised by various projects in the city of Amsterdam, such as construction projects, film sets or events that often need temporary energy sources and traditionally rely on diesel generators. With a growing network of large batteries and reliable grid connections, the step to turn to a zero-emission solution is even simpler. Zoev City is the partner involved in transporting the battery through the canals, with its full-electric vessels. The Port of Amsterdam will host a demonstration container near its headquarters, to inform people about Project Clean Amsterdam and its role in the electrification of the industry and larger Amsterdam area, based on renewable sources.